PLAYLIST 16/05/2017

///THE NATIONAL///THE SYSTEM ONLY DREAMS IN TOTAL DARKNESS/// $$$

///FLEET FOXES///FOOL’S ERRAND/// $$$

///SPARKS///HIPPOPOTAMUS/// $$$

///BLONDIE///MY MONSTER/// $$$

///JANE WEAVER///DID YOU SEE BUTTERFLIES?/// $$$

///TWINSMITH///MATTERS/// $$$

///MARTIN CARR///GOLD LIFT/// $$$

///FROM INDIA LAKES///SUNLIGHT/// $$$

///LA BETE BLOOMS///LOW HUMMER/// $$$

///GRIZZLY BEAR///THREE RINGS/// $$$

///POND///30000 MEGATONS/// $$$

///P.P ARNOLD///FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST/// $$$

///ROD STEWART///FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST/// $$$

///POP WILL EAT ITSELF///LOVE MISSILE 1-11/// $$$

///SUGGS AND CO///BLUE DAY/// $$$

///CSS///LET’S MAKE LOVE AND LISTEN TO DEATH FROM ABOVE/// $$$

///SLOWDIVE///EVERYONE KNOWS/// $$$

///THE BYRDS///TURN TURN TURN/// $$$

///THE ELECTRIC PRUNES///I HAD TOO MUCH TO DREAM/// $$$

///AR KANE///BABY MILK SNATCHERS/// $$$

///MY BLOODY VALENTINE///YOU MAKE ME REALIZE/// $$$

///COCTEAU TWINS///BEATRIX/// $$$

Mots-clefs : playlist