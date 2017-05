PLAYLIST 23/05/2017

///MAXIMO PARK///WORK AND THEN WAIT/// $$$

///MODERN COSMOLOGY///C’EST LE VENT/// $$$

///LAETITIA SADIER SOURCE ENSEMBLE///COMMITTED/// $$$

///SOFTER STILL///WISHING WELL/// $$$

///BEACH HOUSE///CHARIOT/// $$$

///THE MOUNTAIN GOATS///ANDREW ELDRICHT IS MOVING BACK TO LEEDS/// $$$

///HAZEL ENGLISH///THAT THING/// $$$

///MOTHER MOTHER///NO CULTURE/// $$$

///TEMPLE OF THE DOG///HUNGER STRIKE/// $$$

///CHRIS CORNELL///YOU KNOW MY NAME/// $$$

///THE YOUNG RASCALS///GROOVIN’/// $$$

///THE SEX PISTOLS///DID YOU NO WRONG/// $$$

///JOHNNY HATES JAZZ///SHATTERED DREAMS/// $$$

///FAITH NO MORE///ASHES TO ASHES/// $$$

///THE TWANG///EITHER WAY/// $$$

///JESUS AND MARY CHAIN///THE HARDEST WALK/// $$$

///BOB DYLAN///PLEDGING MY TIME/// $$$

///CAN///MUSHROOM/// $$$

///NICK DRAKE///WAY TO BLUE/// $$$

///APHEX TWIN///HELIOSPHAN/// $$$

///TALK TALK///EDEN/// $$$

Mots-clefs : playlist