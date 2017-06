PLAYLIST 20/06/2017

///UNKLE///LOOKING FOR THE RAIN/// $$$

///CHELSEA WOLFE///16 PSYCHE/// $$$

///UNQUALIFIED NURSE BAND///DEATH SURF A52/// $$$

///RIDE///CALI/// $$$

///H. HAWKLINE///ENGINEERS/// $$$

///OH WONDER///HIGH ON HUMANS/// $$$

///SWEET BABOO///PINK RAINBOW/// $$$

///EVERYTHING EVERYTHING///CAN’T DO/// $$$

///SUPER FURRY ANIMALS///THE BOY WITH THE THORN ON HIS SIDE/// $$$

///PINK FLOYD///SEE EMILY PLAY/// $$$

///DAVE EDMUNDS///I KNEW THE BRIDE(WHEN SHE USED TO ROCK’N'ROLL)/// $$$

///PRIMAL SCREAM///GENTLE TUESDAY/// $$$

///ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN///NOTHING LAST FOREVER/// $$$

///EDITORS///SMOKERS OUTSIDE THE HOSPITAL DOOR/// $$$

///NEW ORDER///AGE OF CONSENT/// $$$

///NICO///NO ONE IS THERE/// $$$

///FLYING BURRITO BROTHERS///DO RIGHT WOMAN/// $$$

///THE CLASH///LONDON BURNING/// $$$

///THE ROLLING STONES///UNDER MY THUMB/// $$$

///SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE///BRAVE AND STRONG/// $$$

Mots-clefs : playlist