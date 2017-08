PLAYLIST 08/08/2017

///BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE///HALFWAY HOME/// $$$

///WEYES BLOOD///USED TO BE/// $$$

///LONDON GRAMMAR///OH WOMAN OH MAN/// $$$

///CIGARETTES AFTER SEX///TRULY/// $$$

///FAZERDAZE///MISREAD/// $$$

///BEACH HOUSE///10 MILE STEREO/// $$$

///LORDE///GREEN LIGHT/// $$$

///REWS///MISS YOU IN THE DARK/// $$$

///JANE WEAVER///I WISH/// $$$

///THE VRYLL SOCIETY///SHADOW OF A WAVE/// $$$

///FYFE///CLOSER/// $$$

///ERASURE///I LOVE YOU TO THE SKY/// $$$

///SAINT ETIENNE///MAGPIE EYES/// $$$

///VANILLA FUDGE///YOU KEEP ME HANGING ON/// $$$

///THE STRANGLERS///SOMETHING BETTER CHANGE/// $$$

///PET SHOP BOYS WITH DUSTY SPRINGFIELD///WHAT HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE THIS/// $$$

///GENEVA///BEST REGRETS/// $$$

///RICHARD HAWLEY///TONIGHT THE STREETS ARE OURS/// $$$

///STEAM///NA NA HEY HEY KISS HIM GOODBYE/// $$$

Mots-clefs : playlist