PLAYLIST 17/10/2017

///NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS///HOLY MOUNTAIN/// $$$

///DJANGO DJANGO///TIC TAC TOC/// $$$

///H. HAWKLINE///IMPOSSIBLE DREAM/// $$$

///ST VINCENT///LOS AGELESS/// $$$

///BAXTER DURY///MIAMI/// $$$

///GARY NUMAN///GHOST NATION/// $$$

///THE GO!TEAM///SEMICIRCLE SONG/// $$$

///FOGGY CITY ORPHAN///FAKE NEWS BLUES/// $$$

///AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR///DYING GIANTS/// $$$

///THE TROGGS///LOVE IS ALL AROUND/// $$$

///THE SEX PISTOLS///HOLIDAYS IN THE SUN/// $$$

///FIELDS OF THE NEPHILIM///BLUE WATER/// $$$

///ASH///A LIFE LESS ORDINARY/// $$$

///THE WOMBATS///LET’S DANCE TO JOY DIVISION/// $$$

///SISTERS OF MERCY///A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE/// $$$

///THE WHO///MY WIFE/// $$$

///EMERSON LAKE AND PALMER///A TIME AND A PLACE/// $$$

///BLACK SABBATH///SUPERNAUT/// $$$

///PINK FLOYD///HAVE A CIGAR/// $$$

///ROXY MUSIC///EDITIONS OF YOU/// $$$

///JUDAS PRIEST///BETTER BY YOU BETTER THAN ME/// $$$

Mots-clefs : playlist